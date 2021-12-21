Louisiana is hurtling toward a fifth surge in COVID-19 infections, and once again the state’s top health officials are urging the public, regardless of their vaccination status, to commit to mask-wearing in indoor public settings to slow the virus’ spread and protect the vulnerable.
“Vaccination is what’s going to end this pandemic for us, but masking is what can stop a surge,” state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said.
Whether that recommendation turns into a mandate is up to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The Democratic governor lifted Louisiana’s statewide mask requirement at the end of October, as the fourth wave of the coronavirus, fueled by the delta variant, tapered off. Earlier this month, Edwards said he hoped he’d never have to reinstate a mask mandate, but cautioned that “everything is on the table,” especially if hospitals grew overwhelmed.
“We don’t want to go back there,” Edwards said Dec. 3. “I don’t see that on the horizon.”
But since then, Louisiana has experienced a startling uptick in coronavirus infections, fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant. New cases have more than doubled in the past week, renewing fears of yet another major outbreak that could lead to serious illnesses and deaths and once again push the state’s hospital system to the breaking point.
Edwards isn’t scheduled to hold a press conference until after the New Year. Still, additional restrictions could come as soon as Wednesday, when the governor is expected to issue a new proclamation extending Louisiana’s public health emergency for another month.
“It would be our hope that we wouldn’t have to put additional mitigation measures into place, but we’re going to let the advice of public health experts guide what we’re going to do as we’ve done the entire pandemic,” said Christina Stephens, a spokesperson for the governor.
That advice seems straightforward: masks are needed.
“Really where we need to be right now is that everyone – fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated, boosted, or completely unvaccinated – we need to be masking in indoor public settings,” Sokol, one of Edwards’ top public health advisors, said at a press briefing Monday.
If everyone starts wearing masks again, Louisiana could avoid the worst of another surge, said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, an infectious disease expert and associate professor at LSU Health Sciences.
“Each time they’ve added masks, our rates have started to fall again,” O’Neal, physician-in-chief at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, said Monday.
Masks offer a layer of defense for the wearer, but more importantly, they help protect those who are immunocompromised or otherwise medically fragile in the community from getting infected, O’Neal said.
“When we look at masking, it’s very much akin to just being a good neighbor,” O’Neal said.
The latest surge comes as Louisianans prepare to gather for Christmas, and O’Neal said simple actions like wearing a mask can help families enjoy each other’s company without contributing to the spread. She’s particularly looking forward to her nephew’s basketball tournament in Lafayette.
“Am I going to wear a mask while I’m there? Absolutely. Because I can scream through a mask, and I’m going to be protecting the people around me and I’m going to be protected by my mask,” O’Neal said.