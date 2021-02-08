Baton Rouge residents may notice an increase in flaring at the ExxonMobil chemical complex this week, which is part of planned maintenance at the site just north of downtown.
The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Resin Finishing Plant is located along Scenic Highway near the intersection of Thomas Road.
ExxonMobil is flaring excess hydrocarbons as part of the maintenance process.
Flaring is considered a safety device to reduce build-up in the system or used to get rid of chemicals not valuable in the refining process by burning them.
The company released excess hydrocarbons through flaring at its chemical plant over the weekend.