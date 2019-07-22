The city-parish's garbage collector appears to have cleaned up its act in the past month since a drumbeat of complaints from residents spurred local government to order the contractor to come up with a plan to improve services.

Complaints about trash and recycling collection by Republic Services are down 57% and the number of missed routes have also been reduced substantially in the past month, according to the results of a report released Monday by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office.

Reports of missed pick-ups are down 70% thanks, in part, to 10 new drivers the company hired since the company was pressured to improve its service to residents after complaints poured into Broome's office and to members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

For all of 2018, the city-parish logged nearly 6,000 complaints about garbage service and nearly 1,000 about recycling.

This year, the city-parish had received more than 3,300 garbage complaints from residents through its 311 call center and an additional 701 complaints about missed recycling pickups, city-parish officials have said

Representatives from Republic Services apologized to city-parish leaders and the public at a press conference last month.

East Baton Rouge Parish pays Republic $26 million annually to pick up residential trash and recyclable materials at about 135,000 households.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Rowdy Gaudet said Monday Republic now has direct access to the city-parish's 311 Call Center, which allows them to respond more quickly to service issues. And the company has added 6 new trucks to its aging fleet — a promise that the company made as part of its plan to improve services.

Republic also hired two additional supervisors who are held accountable for route performances and an oversight manager for recycling services to address missed collections, he said.

Gaudet said additional improvements include route changes that will be implemented Aug. 19. The changes will combine recycling, out-of-cart and curbside debris pickup on the same day in order for more efficient service.