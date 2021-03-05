Thousands of Entergy customers in the area around the Broadmoor neighborhood were without power Friday night, according to the utility company's outage map.
As of 9:30 p.m., Entergy reported 5,108 power outages in East Baton Rouge Parish, most of it concentrated in the Broadmoor area.
An Entergy spokesperson said there was an issue at one of the utility's sub-stations and said crews were on their way to return power to as many customers as possible.
There wasn't additional information available on the mass outages, and an estimated restoration time had not yet been determined.
