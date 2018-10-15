Leaders behind the movement to create a new city in southeast East Baton Rouge submitted their signed petition for incorporation to the Registrar of Voters on Monday.
Drew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the campaign to create the city of St. George, said they have collected around 14,500 signatures, which they rolled into City Hall on Monday afternoon in nine boxes.
Those signatures will now need to be verified by the parish’s registrar, who said previously that effort won’t likely begin until the end of the year.
The petition needs valid signatures from 25 percent of the people within St. George's proposed boundary. Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn said St. George had 51,804 active registered voters when the petition drive began earlier this year.
That pins their goal at 12,951 signatures to get the proposal to create the new city on the ballot.
Leaders in opposition of the St. George movement have already announced they will host sign-up locations throughout the St. George boundaries this Saturday where withdrawal forms will be available for those wanting to pull their names off the petition.
A state law passed in 2016 says the registrar cannot remove names from a petition more than five days after the office receives it.