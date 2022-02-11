Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies found and arrested a man on Thursday evening who had been wanted in the unlawful disposal of a woman found dead in a plastic container late last month near Gonzales.
Sheriff's investigators say they are still trying to determine how 24-year-old Crystal Scott died and why she was placed in the large tote container left in the bed of a pickup near a home on Rue De La Bois Road north of Bayou Narcisse Road.
Sheriff's investigators tracked the man, Sedrick Lamont Credit, 43, to a home in Prairieville about 6:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving information about his location earlier that day, deputies said in a statement.
A judge had issued a warrant for Credit's arrest earlier on Thursday in connection with the disposal of Scott's body, deputies have said. Credit has not been accused directly in Scott's death, however.
Credit, who lives in Gonzales, was booked Thursday evening on counts of unlawful disposal of remains, failure to seek assistance, and obstruction of justice. He remained Friday in Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville and was awaiting the setting of bail, online jail records show.
For several days, deputies said they had been looking for Credit and Ashley Nicole Simoneaux in connection with the death of Crystal Scott. They were last seen with Scott when she was alive and investigators described them both as "persons of interest."
When asked, Donovan Jackson, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office, declined Thursday night to say under what circumstances Credit and Simoneaux were seen with Scott.
"I'm unable to answer your questions because all of that is under investigation at this time," Jackson said in an email.
The Ascension Parish coroner found no signs of trauma on Scott's body but some amounts of fentanyl, deputies have said.
The coroner could not say if the level of fentanyl was enough for Scott to have overdosed. Investigators are waiting on the completion of a toxicology report, which could take up to two months, deputies said.
Sheriff's investigators had been interviewing other people who were seen with Scott before her death, including her ex-boyfriend and people at the home where Scott was found, deputies have said.
Investigators have said that Scott had no recent home address but was of "Ascension Parish." Past addresses include the Prairieville area north of La. 42.