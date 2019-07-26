Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Tyler Delaune, 24, 72078 Jamie Road, Prairieville, first-offense DWI.
- Allen Hancock, 45, 1152 Aurora Place, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Ronald Poitra, 25, 29260 E. Karen Street, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, stop sign/yield sign and equipment violation.