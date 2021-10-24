When Randy Moore left his hometown of Bastrop for Southern University, he was planning to get a law degree. But then serendipity intervened.
"I was walking through the Ag building and saw a sign about a co-op education program and its students getting to travel," said Randy Moore.
That launched a new career. Now Moore has been named chief of the U.S Forest Service, leading an agency of more than 30,000 employees that manages public forests and grasslands throughout the country.
After graduating from Southern University with a degree in plant and soil science, Moore went to work for the Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service in North Dakota, where he had interned the previous two summers.
Moore joined the Forest Service in 1982, with the Pike and San Isabel National Forests in Colorado. Since then, his career has taken him to the Comanche and Cimarron National Park Grasslands in Kansas; the National Forests of North Carolina, where he served as deputy forest supervisor; the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri, where he served as forest supervisor, and Wisconsin, where he was the regional forester for the Eastern Region of the Forest Service.
During his 39-year career with the Forest Service, Moore, who's 66, also worked in Washington, D.C. where he was acting associate director of the National Forest System and the national deputy soils program manager.
"I've lived in just about every part of the country," Moore said in an interview last week. "I didn't try to find Louisiana in those places. If you try to appreciate what the locals enjoy about their home, you'll find that each location has its own beauty."
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in announcing Moore's appointment, said in a statement, "In his role as regional forester, Randy Moore has been a conservation leader on the forefront of climate change, most notably leading the region's response to the dramatic increase in catastrophic wildfires in California over the last decade."
Moore took the oath of office as chief of the U.S. Forest Service on July 26 in Washington, D.C., succeeding Vicki Christensen, who retired.
He's the 20th forest chief in the 116-year-old agency and the first African-American in that role.
"I recognize that," he said, "but it's really about the mission. That's what drew me here."
"That mission, in a nutshell, is to protect the health and productivity of the forests and grasslands for future generations," he said.
That mission has personal meaning for Moore now. He and his wife, Antoinette, a teacher, have two sons and two grandsons.
Adapting to climate change and the wildfires that are coming with it is part of the U.S. Forest Service work now, Moore said.
The agency is working with federal, tribal, state and local partners to implement a wildland fire management strategy that includes resilient landscapes, fire-adapted communities and safe and effective wildfire response.
"Keeping forests healthy and resilient" is part of the solution, Moore said.
He said that his favorite course at Southern University was plant genetics.
"It stuck with me all my life and it's still important," Moore said. "The genetics of trees that can be healthy with climate change, in that next generation of trees, is vital."