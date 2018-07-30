Dozens of mobile homes were evacuated for several hours Monday afternoon after a tanker truck parked at a nearby Airline Highway business began venting a gaseous chemical it was carrying.
The truck was releasing acrylamide 50, a mixed chemical similar to gasoline or oil and used in the production of plastic and rubber, said Curt Monte, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman. The truck was parked at Gator Environmental LLC., 6735 Airline Highway between Evangeline Street and Prescott Drive.
Monte said that, out of an abundance of caution, 36 mobile homes at the Once Around Mobile Home Park in the 4400 block of Victoria Drive were evacuated.
Residents were able to return home around 5:30 p.m. as the gas stopped venting and crews started clearing the scene, Monte said. He said the park was deemed safe but authorities continued monitoring the scene for a few more hours.
The leak began when an inhibitor that keeps the chemicals from mixing — but has a shelf life of only six months — began to fail, Monte said.
As a result, pressure and heat began to build up inside the tank causing polymerization to begin. When that happens, Monte said, the chemical should release a valve and begin to vent out of the truck.
"It's venting … doing exactly what it is supposed to do," he said, adding that all of the safety features — designed to start if the inhibitor failed — were working. He said the fire department was monitoring the situation along with the state Department of Environmental Quality and didn't leave until the venting stopped.
People in the area reported the chemicals put out a foul odor.
Monte said the Fire Department's HazMat division and its firefighters worked to determine out how much of the chemical was inside the tanker.
Monte said investigators have not yet determined whether the chemical was being transported somewhere or why it was left sitting long enough for the inhibitor to lose effectiveness.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, in a statement Monday afternoon, said the city's first responders and stakeholders worked together to monitor the incident and make sure the residents were provided with shelter.
A CATS bus was sent to Victoria Drive on Monday afternoon to pick up those who had been evacuated. They were taken to a Reception Center at Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road, where they were checked in.
Then the evacuees were taken to a shelter at BREC's Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young, arriving at approximately 3 p.m. The American Red Cross set up the shelter, which was later demobilized starting around 5:30 p.m.