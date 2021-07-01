DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment urged the public Thursday to do their part to "call out" threatening rhetoric online and put out the "fire" of potential violence before it escalates into something people will regret.

The statement, which echoed a shorter posting on Facebook earlier on Thursday, came after a contentious public drainage meeting Monday in which the East Ascension drainage board stripped him of his authority over drainage matters for 90% of the parish's population.

Cointment said the parish is in a charged and controversial time likes of which he hasn't witnessed before, but "under no circumstance whatsoever are threats and threats of violence or violence itself" acceptable.

"We have democratic process in place for a reason, and violence is not part of that," he added in the biweekly address to the Parish Council in Donaldsonville.

Cointment told the council that people shouldn't be afraid to leave their families or walk around in their neighborhood.

"I'm going to ask the public, 'Please, it's OK to be passionate.' I debate and disagree with everyone up here, including my staff. I'm as emotional and passionate a person as anyone will ever be, but violence is never an option, and we're better than that," he said.

Cointment didn't cite specific examples of threats. He said later that they weren't aimed specifically at online rhetoric following the Monday vote but referred to a more general escalation that he said he hasn't seen in the past.

Some council members have complained, however, about threatening comments since the contentious drainage vote.

Councilman Aaron Lawler, a Prairieville representative who was on the six-vote drainage board majority to remove Cointment, said later that he had asked the president to make some kind of statement after having received threats on social media that worried him for the safety of his family.

That action to remove Cointment won't take effect for 60 days under the terms of the district's agreement with the parish, Parish Attorney Kenneth Dupaty said. But the board, which has 10 of 11 Parish Council members on it, plans to hire its own professional director and has hired former parish drainage and public works official Bill Roux in the interim.

Councilman Alvin "Coach" Thomas, whose district is entirely in western Ascension and doesn't sit on the East Ascension board, thanked Cointment for his comments in the Thursday council meeting.

Thomas urged the council and the public to move forward, despite their disagreements, "to do what's best for the people of this parish together."

"While as elected officials we all know we signed up for a difficult job," Cointment wrote on Facebook Thursday, "this type of behavior is completely unacceptable, and certainly should not be endured."