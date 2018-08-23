Baton Rouge Bishop-designate Michael Duca introduced himself Thursday to hundreds of Catholics across Baton Rouge by telling them his motto is “hope in the Lord” and asking them to spread that message in a world that often seems hopeless.

Duca led a crowd at St. George Catholic Church in a Liturgy of the Hours service Thursday night ahead of his installation Friday as the next bishop of Baton Rouge. Duca has been the bishop of Shreveport for the past 10 years and spent an hour Thursday greeting community and faith leaders from all backgrounds.

“There is an answer here, and I do believe it is hope,” Duca said during the prayer service, which included Psalm readings in Vietnamese, Spanish, French, German and English.

+36 New BR bishop on his priestly calling, Shreveport and stamping out church sex abuse SHREVEPORT — Walk into a Roman Catholic church in this north Louisiana city along the Red River and ask a parishioner, a nun, a priest, a secr…

“It is our hope,” Duca added. “Jesus Christ. And that hope is greater than any problem we will face. The problem is that oftentimes, our hope is too small. Our hope is not big enough to meet the demands of what is asked of us in this life.”

Signifying that hope were hundreds of candles the crowd at the church lit to greet Duca. Bells rang, a choir chanted in Latin, and the aroma of incense wafted through the air as Duca followed a procession into the church, led by faith leaders of all backgrounds, then altar servers and others.

Many of Duca’s parishioners in Shreveport spoke in recent interviews about how much they enjoyed listening to him preach, and how his words always struck the right note. He included multiple jokes in his first address to the Baton Rouge crowd, including one about how he has struggled to adjust to telling people he’s a Saints fan, rather than a Cowboys loyalist. Duca grew up in Dallas.

Duca also referenced his expectation to be in Baton Rouge for the next 10 years. Duca is 66 and bishops are required to submit their resignation to the pope when they turn 75. Duca is replacing longtime Baton Rouge Bishop Robert Muench, who submitted his resignation late last year upon turning 75.

+13 Incoming BR Bishop Michael Duca: I accepted appointment with 'no reservations' The next bishop of Baton Rouge told members of his future flock Tuesday that they must recognize the oneness of the church, emphasizing — in S…

The incoming bishop also signaled his openness about the sexual abuse revelations that have recently rocked the Catholic Church nationwide. A Pennsylvania grand jury found that more than 300 predator priests there abused more than 1,000 victims while the church hierarchy protected the abusers and tried to cover up the wrongdoing.

“We feel, from time to time, a lot of hopelessness,” Duca said. “We as a church are reeling with this revelation in more detail about the scope of the sexual abuse problem in our church. It’s one that strikes your heart and you just want to cry and get angry and yell out and you may wonder, can we come back from this, is it hopeless?”

The service also included a special prayer intention for victims of sexual abuse, “particularly from clergymen of any rank.” Hundreds prayed for healing, hope and for all who have felt betrayed by clergy whom they once trusted.

Duca thanked faith leaders from other backgrounds — including Judaism, Islam, Greek Orthodox and most other Christian denominations — for visiting with him and attending the prayer service. He told them he would happily attend any of their services as well.

Five things to know about new Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca Bishop Michael Gerard Duca, the current bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport, was appointed the new bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and is…

And Duca also told other community leaders during meet-and-greets Thursday that he wants to set up time to learn more about them. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he expects to meet with Duca soon about various problems facing the community. Paul said all religious leaders can play an important role in stamping out crime.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Duca will officially be installed as Baton Rouge’s bishop during Mass a 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Cathedral. Tickets are required to attend the Mass, but the installation will also be livestreamed on Catholic TV, Cox Cable Channel 15, Eatel Channel 2, WBRZ and more. An open-to-the-public reception will follow from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Catholic Life Center.

+6 'Priesthood has been a joy': BR's Muench on his biggest joys, challenges as bishop It’s a stretch to say Bishop Robert Muench had to be dragged into the job from which he is retiring. But it’s not that big an exaggeration.