Veterinarians were collecting semen samples from a pair of Sumatran tigers at the Baton Rouge zoo Thursday.
The material can be used in artificial insemination or frozen to preserve the animals' genetic information, zoo officials wrote in a news release. Studying the sperm can also tell specialists how fertile the males are.
Officials from the local zoo and the zoo in Omaha have scheduled a press conference with reporters this afternoon once the procedures conclude.
“This is just one more way that our Zoo is playing a crucial global role in animal survival for future generations, right here in Baton Rouge,” Zoo Director Phil Frost wrote in a statement.