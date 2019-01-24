Study revives debate over relocating Baton Rouge Zoo, but politics could make it a tough sell _lowres

Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Reegan Wilkes, 6, of Cottonwood, CA watches as resident Sumatran Tigers 'Seattle' and 'Denver' enjoy their habitat's water feature at BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, Friday, June 3, 2015.

Veterinarians were collecting semen samples from a pair of Sumatran tigers at the Baton Rouge zoo Thursday.

The material can be used in artificial insemination or frozen to preserve the animals' genetic information, zoo officials wrote in a news release. Studying the sperm can also tell specialists how fertile the males are.

Officials from the local zoo and the zoo in Omaha have scheduled a press conference with reporters this afternoon once the procedures conclude.

“This is just one more way that our Zoo is playing a crucial global role in animal survival for future generations, right here in Baton Rouge,” Zoo Director Phil Frost wrote in a statement.

