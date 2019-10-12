Peter "Pete" Dufresne is St. James Parish President, with 58 percent of the vote in his second attempt for the office, complete but unofficial returns show.
Dufresne, a Democrat, went to the runoffs in 2015 against former president Timmy Roussel, losing by only 394 votes.
This time, he beat out opponents Brandon Keller, who got 33 percent of the vote, and Wanda Pierre, who got 9 percent of the vote.
A sugar cane farmer and owner of a trucking company, Dufresne, of Convent, cited in his campaign the need for improved infrastructure in a parish with a growing industrial presence, along with diversifying the economy.
----------------
PETE DUFRESNE
AGE: 52
RESIDES: Convent
EDUCATION: Graduated from Lutcher High School; graduate of the Nashville Auto Diesel College.
PROFESSIONAL: Owner of Dufeco Trucking Co.; sugar cane farmer.
POLITICAL: Democrat