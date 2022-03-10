A man awaiting trial at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on drug counts died last month after authorities found him unresponsive in his cell, according to the sheriff's office.
It is the first reported death at the prison since the East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved a new $6 million annual contract in December for Turn Key Health Clinics, an Oklahoma-based private company, to run the jail medical program. The company now operates at the prison, officials said.
Local activists have spent years demanding better health care for inmates at the facility, where the death rate remains well above the national average for pretrial detention facilities.
Travis Shaw, 33, was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 23 by Baton Rouge Police officers and booked on possession or distribution of suspected marijuana and possession of suspected alprazolam, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
The next day, he was taken to the infirmary, then sent to Our Lady of the Lake by prison medical staff. There, he was scanned and released by hospital staff, Hicks said.
Shaw was again checked by prison nursing staff that Friday morning as part of standard pill call and detox protocol, Hicks said. Staff reported they observed no issues at the time.
But, later that day, staff found Shaw unresponsive in his cell, Hicks said. Shaw was taken to OLOL, where he died that Sunday, Feb. 27.
"Other inmates made claims to detectives that Shaw may have swallowed some substances prior to booking, but that has not been confirmed," Hicks said in a statement.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner conducted an autopsy, but a final cause of death will not be available until the toxicology results have been returned, she said.