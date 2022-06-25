A debate over a vacant seat on East Baton Rouge Parish's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has stirred a call for more diversity in th ranks of the parish's various boards and commissions.
The council appears deadlocked, along race and party lines, over who they'll elect to finish out the unexpired term of a longtime board member who recently passed away. The council has twice postponed a vote on filling the seat, delaying the decision until late July after one council member nominated someone else — who is White — over the front-runner candidate, a young Black businessman.
"I believe our board should be a reflection of the community we serve," said Chard Richard, the managing director and executive vice president at Alliant Insurance Services, who has served on the city-parish's ABC Board for the past six years.
He said the eight-member board, which serves voluntarily for four-year terms, is comprised of only one Black member; the rest are White.
Richard is lobbying the Metro Council to appoint David Facey, manager of Baton Rouge nightclub Dead Poet and founding member of the Baton Rouge Nightlife Federation, a local nonprofit focused of creating better nightlife in Baton Rouge through sustainability, safety, accessibility and retention.
Facey, who is Black, also has the support of a majority of the ABC's current board members. Richard said they have been vetting him to fill the seat of Mike Russell, a board member who took ill and died; Russell's term ends at the end of the year.
Facey appears to also have unanimous support from the council's five Black Democrats.
But after already having delayed their vote on an appointment once, the council again on June 8 delayed it another 45 days after Councilwoman Jen Racca nominated a friend and former colleague from the Parish Attorney's Office, Brad Kramer.
Racca made the nomination even after publicly acknowledging that Facey was a qualified candidate to fill the vacancy. That ruffled the feathers of a few of the Black council members and Facey, who attended the meeting.
"We've heard the request and are listening to it," Racca said about Richard's push for more diversity on the ABC Board. "David has an interesting background because he's in the industry and Brad has practiced law in the Parish Attorney's Office and worked with the ABR Board a lot."
"Unfortunately, we don't have two spots," she added.
Race has been at the center of a debate over how the parish oversees its bars and nightclubs.
Earlier this year, the council debated legislation that would have transferred the enforcement of the city's noise ordinance from the Baton Rouge Police Department to the ABC Board, giving the board the power to snatch up liquor licenses from establishments deemed too boisterous. Many of the Black council members objected, saying the rules could be used to discriminate against Black-owned businesses who get unfairly targeted by residents in majority-White communities.
There's no indication the push to diversify the ABC Board is tied to any disparities in how the board regulates White-owned establishments versus minority-owned establishments. But Richard feels having varied voices weighing in on decisions is important to future deliberations.
"There have been many occasions I've had the opportunity to listen to what those in industry have to say and it has changed my perspective," he said. "Facey brings two forms of diversity: he's present in that industry and he's an African-American young man. David has indicated he wants to contribute and be part of solutions."
Facey said there are fundamental differences between how White-owned bars and nightclubs and minority-owned ones operate, which can and should factor into the ABC Board's actions.
He sees having a seat at the table where those decisions are happening would be a way to "get in front of" the changing landscape of Baton Rouge nightlife, which he claims is on the forefront of innovative concepts.
"It has been strange talking to different board members and business owners in the market and getting such a warm response and then turning around and watching the Metro Council be divided after I met with a majority of them," he said.
Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole agrees with Richard and seems optimistic enough votes will fall into place to support Facey. Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who is backing Facey also, agrees.
"David would be a good fit," she said. "We've got to get away from just putting people on boards without looking at their experience and what expertise they can bring."
Richard said he has reached out Racca with a compromise, informing the councilwoman that he doesn't intend to seek reappointment when his term ends Dec. 31. That means they could appoint Facey now and then her candidate soon thereafter.
There's no indication yet if that could happen.