Women's Hospital says pregnant woman need to take extra precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, and its advice includes a recommendation to stay home in the final two weeks before their due date.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that pregnant women with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, may have a higher risk for serious illness than women who are not pregnant. While the CDC noted that pregnant women with COVID-19 were hospitalized at higher rates, it wasn't known whether that was because of illness or out of an abundance of caution.
Still, Dr. Clifton Moore, the medical director of maternal-fetal medicine at Women's, said this week that pregnant women should avoid going out in public if possible. He said they should still make regular pre-natal visits with their obstetrician.
The hospital says pregnant women should self-isolate for the last two weeks before delivery, if possible. Moore says expecting moms should limit interactions with others as much as possible, especially in the final weeks of pregnancy.
And advice to others amid the pandemic still applies: wear a mask in public and wash hands frequently.