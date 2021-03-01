More than 2,000 families with children in the Ascension Parish public schools received a week's worth of free, frozen meals for their student delivered to their homes during the weekend.

For families who signed up for the program, the meal boxes will continue to arrive weekly for the rest of the school year, thanks to pandemic-prompted guidelines of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and a partnership of the Ascension school system with the Baton Rouge-based Focus Foods company.

Baton Rouge frozen food manufacturing startup in the works, 150 jobs The coronavirus pandemic spurred at least one new business in recent months, a frozen food manufacturing startup in Baton Rouge.

Until now, the school district has been offering a breakfast and hot meal available for daily pickup at five school sites across the parish.

"Ascension knows we have to take care of our babies," said Leuna Johnson, the supervisor of child nutrition programs for the Ascension Parish public schools.

The new weekly delivery of frozen meals for students who are learning online from home will include seven breakfasts, seven lunches and seven dinners, plus snacks, juice and milk.

For students attending school in person, the boxes will bring two breakfasts and two lunches, for the weekends, as well as snacks and seven dinners.

And under USDA guidelines, which have extended the federal summer school meal program — and with its free meals and a little more flexibility in menus — into this school year, every child in the household, from infants to age 18, also receive the meals.

"Some parents are struggling economically during the pandemic," Johnson said. "They don't have to worry about saving lunch money."

"It's basically a community service," she said.

The meals are prepared and delivered by Focus Foods, a company founded last year to sell single-serve meals to schools, health care centers and disaster relief efforts.

Focus Foods also provides meals for students in the East Baton Rouge Parish and St. Martin Parish school systems.

East Baton Rouge schools expand in-home meal program to children classes in-person First it was just for virtual students. Now families in East Baton Rouge Parish who are sending their children to school in person can qualify…

The new home delivery of meals in Ascension Parish is the latest development in the school district's efforts to provide meals to its approximately 25,000 students over the last year, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last spring, when schools closed on March 13, no one knew about the virus," Johnson said. "What we did know is we had to help to feed our babies."

The school district was providing Monday through Friday pickups of breakfasts and hot meals, at five school locations on the east and west banks of the parish, before its recent partnership with Focus Foods for home delivery.

The company emails parents to tell them what day their box of frozen meals will be delivered, and the driver texts them when he's about 30 minutes or more from the house.

"It was a good opportunity to provide services parents don't currently have," Johnson said.

The previous daily pickups of meals might not always have worked for some families, she said.

"Even if you're home with your child who's in class online, can you stop and come to a school to pick up the meals?" Johnson said.

"We know now we've done everything we can," she said.