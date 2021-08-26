The Livingston Parish Council on Thursday approved a sweeping new zoning ordinance, the first of two steps towards setting land use rules in a parish whose residents have grown increasingly worried about development and flooding.

The council unanimously approved language establishing 18 zoning categories for the parish ranging from agricultural-residential to heavy-industrial, plus special-use categories like shooting ranges. The definitions are the first step in enacting zoning and the panel will vote later on a map establishing where in the parish to apply those definitions.

"Good job," said one council member as the unanimous votes were cast. His identity wasn't discernible over the Zoom call the council used to hold the meeting, as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in Livingston Parish and Louisiana.

Something that many municipalities around the country already have, zoning has driven debate in heavily-conservative Livingston Parish for decades. Developers, big landowners and rural residents have long bristled at government oversight of what they do with their land when zoning laws come up.

But recent flood events have lent momentum to those seeking tougher rules: More development leads to more more concrete and asphalt, which can make flooding worse.

In Livingston Parish, the lack of land use laws has made for some strange neighbors over the years, including a paintball business sandwiched between houses on a residential street in Walker; a shooting range planned near peoples’ backyards in Springfield; and a mining project behind a Watson residential development.

A 2013 “master plan” said zoning would be central to the parish’s ability to safely weather future floods and development. The devastating 2016 floods accentuated that message, when floodwater submerged all but a small portion of the parish and wreaked billions of dollars in damages. Support for the regulations gained momentum.

As recently as 2019, though, efforts to pass the laws sputtered amid opposition from residents of parish’s rural eastern districts, who feared zoning the whole parish — instead of just the western portion, where most development happens — would take away their property rights.

A blend of even more building, continued flooding impacts and steady lobbying by Girlinghouse and other pro-zoning council members has now shifted public opinion, former zoning opponents say.

They've come to see the rules as protecting rural spaces from more development rather than infringing on people who already live there.

"I sat down and talked with people, and I really think they took their time and thought about the people when they wrote this ordinance," said Albany-area Councilman Shane Mack. He opposed zoning the parish in 2019, but now supports it.

A a local engineering firm, Alvin Fairburn Associates, drafted the ordinance.

The definitions will have a lengthy array of allowed uses for residential rural properties, Girlinghouse said. But the council is waiting to write those in until later in the process, because such measures are easier to add than remove from the parish’s books.

"We have a hot minute before we get the map," Girlinghouse said in the meeting. "This is a fluid document, and it's always going to be changed and altered."

Some municipalities in Livingston Parish already have their own zoning laws, including Denham Springs and Walker. The parish ordinance will apply in unincorporated areas.

With affordable housing in high demand in communities across the United States, lawmakers and planning researchers have looked to zoning as both a possible contributor and answer to those shortfalls.

The start of a process that's capping off years of debate, Thursday's vote was overshadowed by discussion of how to regulate a popular water sports company whose customers have been dying on the volatile Amite River.

Earlier in the meeting, relatives of the river's casualties made impassioned pleas to Parish President Layton Ricks and Council Chair Garry "Frog" Talbert to put tighter rules on Denham Springs-based Tiki Tubing.

No residents spoke during a public comment period before the zoning vote. He expects more vocal reactions from residents when the mapped zones appear before the council near the end of this year or early in 2022, said Girlinghouse.

A fast-moving storm system nearing the Louisiana Coast heading into the weekend, which forecasters said could form into Hurricane Ida, also commanded the council's attention. So did the toll of COVID-19, which has hit sparsely-vaccinated Livingston Parish hard.

Former Councilman Don Wheat died of the virus on Wednesday, Ricks said during his report to the council.

"Our prayers are with his family," Ricks said, "and certainly with everyone in the community and all around the country dealing with that."