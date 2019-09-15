Since most cell carriers will be going to 5G, will other telecommunications companies also be getting permits and putting up their own towers in addition to AT&T?
City Hall reporter Blake Paterson has been covering this issue for The Advocate. Here's what he says: At the moment, AT&T is the only telecommunications company that’s indicated it plans on constructing 5G cell towers in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Cox also has a small cell program but has not yet entered the Baton Rouge market with them, though their equipment, which is "about the size of a football" hooks onto existing infrastructure, said spokesman David D’Aquin.
"They can be mounted virtually anywhere: on cable strands, on light poles, street lights and or structures at the 35 feet height range," he wrote in an email to The Advocate.
Big trash problem
There are Dumpsters on each side of the Villa Condos, one at the site of the new Claycut Bridge, the other on Cole Drive. Has the city-parish quit picking up items such as old couches, dumped in its right of way adjacent to these Dumpsters?
Mark A. Armstrong, spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, says: "Commercial businesses are responsible for their own bulky waste collection and the vast majority of businesses in East Baton Rouge City-Parish do a great job with this.
"The City-Parish continues to work with the remaining businesses to help them understand their obligations when it comes to bulky waste."