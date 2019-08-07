Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday a 4-year drainage project that will dredge, widen and upgrade 66 miles of waterways in East Baton Rouge Parish at a total cost of $255 million.

The state is going to provide the upfront matching funds of $40 million needed to jumpstart the project and Central is also providing $4 million.

"I'm proud to announce help is indeed on the way," Broome said at a news conference on Wednesday, alongside Gov. John Bel Edwards and Congressman Garret Graves.

"This is a really good day for Louisiana and the capitol region," Edwards said.

The $40 million is upfront money the city-parish needed as an initial match for more than $255 million in grant funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its long-stalled Flood Control Project — the need for which gets more pressing as flash flooding becomes more frequent throughout the parish during heavy rains.

Broome has said previously the full matching amount the city will have to fork up is around $65 million. More than $23 million can be financed over 30 years, while $40 million in direct funding is needed for land acquisition, utility relocation and real estate, she said.

The city-parish's Flood Control Project involves cleaning out and improving the five main drainage canals in the parish: Blackwater Bayou, Ward's Creek, Jones Creek, Beaver Bayou and Bayou Fountain. The project has been held up for decades due to lack of funding.

Officials have said the project is a major first step in a holistic approach toward addressing widespread deficiencies plaguing the city-parish's outdated drainage systems in many of the parish's older neighborhoods.