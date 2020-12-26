Two national insurance company foundations have teamed up to provide grants of $15,000 and more to help families of frontline healthcare workers who lost their lives to the coronavirus.
There are two types of the charitable grants for eligible family members — a $15,000 grant for funeral costs and another grant that may range up to $60,000 for continuing, long-term expenses, such as housing, childcare, educational expenses for dependents, childcare and medical expenses.
The Brave of Heart Fund created by the foundations of the New York Life and Cigna companies became operational in May and by mid-December had provided more than 300 grants to families across the country, including three in Louisiana.
One of those was for the family of the late Wayne Grant, who was a custodian at Children's Hospital in New Orleans and died of COVID-19 on May 16.
Grant had retired from the Sheraton Hotel of New Orleans four years ago, after working 36 years there; for many of those years, he held a second job, at Children's Hospital where he worked 14 years, before his death.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Detra Grant, three children and three grandchildren.
“Brave of Heart has helped me in so many ways, I will never, ever forget them,” said Detra, who learned about the fund through the human resources department at Children's Hospital.
The grants she received from the Brave of Heart Fund covered funeral expenses, as well as housing and utilities costs and medical expenses for her husband.
Anyone who has lost a family member to COVID-19, who was a healthcare worker or healthcare volunteer, can start the grant process by verifying their eligibility to apply at https://braveofheartfund.smapply.io/.
The Brave of Heart Fund was started with $25 million each from the founding donors, the New York Life Foundation and the Cigna Foundation, for a total of $50 million. Donations from corporations, organizations and individuals have followed.
The final determination of grant eligibility and amounts are made by E4E Relief, a North-Carolina based nonprofit that helps people affected by disaster.
"We are trying to find every avenue to let people know this is available," said Heather Nesle, president of the New York Life Foundation.
"At least 1,800 healthcare workers have died in the U.S." she said. "We've only scratched the surface."
The Brave of Heart Fund will accept applications through May 2021, Nesle said, "but we're looking at potentially extending that."
"We are still in a very, very bad place with COVID-19," she said. "We just sort of looked around and thought that you can almost equate healthcare workers with firefighters going into a burning building," she said.
"Healthcare workers are knowingly with COVID patients all day long, to save the rest of us," Nesle said.
"We wanted to help," she said.