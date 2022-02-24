Two years after he was put on leave for brandishing a stun gun at Tigerland bargoers, a Baton Rouge police officer has been suspended again for forging U.S. military orders to get a few days off from work as Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana.
Falsifying military orders can yield criminal charges and a penalty of up to five years’ jail time. In the case of Officer Stefan Jones, who’s also a member of the Army Reserves, the transgression landed him a four-day BRPD suspension for violating department conduct standards and falsifying documents, according to a discipline report obtained by The Advocate.
Records show Jones was to begin his suspension on Feb. 18 and was cleared to return to work on Tuesday.
In trying to get a couple days off work in late August, Jones gave a BRPD supervisor a note purportedly written by an army leader ordering him to report for a weekend of Army Reserves training in Alabama, the discipline memo says. Bearing a U.S. Department of Defense seal and a header saying “Department of the Army,” the letter was titled “Memorandum for Foxtrot Company 4-323d Regiment Personnel” and said Jones was scheduled to report for drills in Montgomery from Aug. 27-29.
But when a BRPD officer investigating Jones’ excuse for taking leave called his supervisor in the Army Reserves to verify the letter, they found the training had never happened. His Army Reserves rotation canceled the drills due to the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Louisiana’s coast on Aug. 29, the BRPD investigator learned.
Jones, according to the account in his discipline report, told his police supervisors that he was “going through personal stuff” and admitted he felt pressured to offer up the military orders as an excuse for taking time off, leading him to craft the fake document.
Facebook messages to an account belonging to Jones and a call to his lawyer, Kyle Kershaw, were not returned. A spokesperson for the Army Reserve 98th Training Division, Jones’ unit as identified in the discipline report, declined to comment on the case.
In a letter outlining the reasons for the suspension, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul noted the officer’s latest policy violation was his second offenses in a three-year period.
The previous violation came in 2019, hours after LSU beat Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Jones was suspended from police duties for 15 days after bodycam footage showed him yelling obscenities and pointing his stun gun at people congregating outside LSU's Tigerland bars after closing time.
An internal investigation later found Jones violated the department's policies on command of temper, on conduct unbecoming an officer and on carrying out orders, according to disciplinary records released to The Advocate in response to a public records request.
"Go the f*** home, man," Jones said to one of the people congregating, according to an account provided at the time by a BRPD internal affairs investigator. "For real, bro. Like y'all trippin."
Another bystander appears "surprised by Officer Jones' choice of words" and remarks out loud, "Listen to him!"
Jones, who is Black, later addressed one person as "little motherf*****" and used the N-word. The officer also threatened to "beat his ass right here" in reference to another person, and told a group: "Go home! I'ma tell you one more time. After that, I'm shooting you."
He continued pointing his Taser at people while the group is dispersing and arcs the stun gun, meaning it sparked and crackled but didn’t deploy. He followed some members of the group far enough that he later remarked that he was tired while walking back to his patrol car.
At Wednesday’s East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting, Paul arrived to argue in favor of growing the city-parish’s budget for his discipline-related legal fees — an issue that has sparked controversy because it hinges on a long-running dispute over the role of discipline in police reforms.
The chief and his defenders have argued the rising legal costs are a result of a small number of officers who are resisting police reforms. Paul’s critics, meanwhile, say the chief weaponizes the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him.
A former officer, Marshall McDermitt, also spoke during public comment. In an apparent reference to Stefan Jones’ case, he argued that Paul has used the department discipline process unevenly — as a tool to take revenge on those who disagree with his leadership style.
“One of the reasons I was terminated was for falsifying a document,” McDermitt said. “(There was a report) of an officer that was sustained for falsifying a document, and he received a four-day suspension.”
In addition to falsifying documents, McDermitt’s firing stemmed from an incident captured on video where the cop repeatedly punched a man outside a Tigerland bar. He had also previously served a suspension for using an expletive towards a suspect.
Paul responded to McDermitt by asserting that the Civil Service Board had upheld the former officer’s firing.
And he offered to send every council member a report on his discipline record, which he called “fair” in the face of McDermitt's accusations.