The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is again set to serve hot Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of poor and homeless people at two locations in Baton Rouge, with the help of dozens of volunteers.
The Thanksgiving holiday events officially kick off on Wednesday with the society's annual community turkey carving contest at the dining room of its facility at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place. There, LSU gymnastics coach D.D. Breaux will defend her 2017 title against community leaders throughout the area.
Michael J. Acaldo, executive director, said the society expects to feed around 600 people each on Thursday at two locations — one at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room and the other at Raising Cane's River Center.
Many of the people who will be served live in homes where they "have to skip meals or eat less to make ends meet. Some of them have no homes," Acaldo said.
"On this day, everyone will have a warm place to go and plenty to eat," Acaldo said.
Meal service at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room will be from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. Each guest will receive a "gift certificate" that can be redeemed for clothing, socks, blankets, caps, shoes and other items that will be available at a special Thanksgiving store set up in the parking lot outside the Dining Room, Acaldo said.
Last year, the Holiday Helpers program officially became a part of St. Vincent de Paul and the program's tradition will continue at the River Center on Thanksgiving day. Meals will be served there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Acaldo said St. Vincent de Paul is the Baton Rouge community's top hot meal providing, serving not just on holidays but throughout the year. He said the agency's dining room is on track to serve over 270,000 meals this year.