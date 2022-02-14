Two more people have been arrested in a Jan. 17 attack on an elderly Holden man who was tied up and robbed, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Four people are now accused of participating in the attack.
Samuel Peavy, 43, and Paulina McCarthy, 35, both of Denham Springs, have been booked into the Livingston Parish jail, each on a count of principal to armed robbery and several drug-related counts, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement Monday.
Two others were arrested in January: John Bailey, 49, of Baton Rouge, on counts of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm; and Rauman Laurent, 39, of Denham Springs, on counts of accessory after the fact to armed robbery.
"Our investigation continues," Ard said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241, ext. 1, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7869.