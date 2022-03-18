The Central Area Youth League Friday night kicked off its 2022 season on the newly renovated fields of the Central Sports Park with Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, throwing the first pitch. The gesture marked what seems to be the end of the state legislator's strained relationship with the city-parish's parks and recreation system.
White had nothing but positive things to say about BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson as he joined city-parish leaders for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the more than $1 million face-lift to the sports complex.
"It has been a good partnership. I've really enjoyed working with Corey," White said at Friday night's ceremony. "He's a top-notch superintendent. He and I have breakfast all the time. He wants to do a lot and I plan on helping for the next two years I serve as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee."
White is credited for having secured money from the state Legislature that helped pay for the project.
But just last year he was trying to create a breakaway parks and recreation district in Zachary and Central through legislation and a billboard campaign that criticized BREC for not being responsive enough to needs of local communities. City-parish leaders framed the push as White asserting that both cities should receive more money for parks and programs than the rest of the system based on the amount of tax revenue BREC collects from each municipality.
White's efforts were supported by Zachary's mayor but not Central's. Ultimately, it garnered so much public backlash that White pulled it off the table. He previously said he'd give the parks and recreation system another year to address his complaints.
Judging by White's remarks at Friday's event, those concerns have been settled. During the ribbon-cutting, he talked about securing even more funding to expand amenities at the sports park over the course of his remaining time in the Legislature.
The newly renovated park now has seven lighted tournament quality fields, a concession building with restrooms; multiuse fields that anyone can play or practice on a first-come, first-served basis; walking trails; a children’s playground; fishing pond; and paved parking.
The collection of fields are the first turfed ones within the BREC system. The seven fields costs a total of $1.3 million which included improvements of the base course and drainage system, site amenities and upgrades to the concession stand.
"With the record rainfall we have … it made it difficult for teams, coaches and schedulers," Wilson said. "The new fields should make a difference and allow us to serve more teams in the future."
Four of the fields were completed in 2020 but BREC didn't hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony then due to restrictions around social gathering because of the pandemic.