Carley McCord, the beloved Louisiana sports reporter who was among the five killed in a Lafayette plane crash, left family members in mourning at the young age of 30.

Nearly a week after the tragedy, her family is speaking out on McCord's legacy.

“She wasn’t finished. The sky was the limit,” her father, Tracy McCord, told NBC News in the McCord family's first public interview since the plane crash.

The Louisiana native worked as a digital media reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches and the in-game host for the New Orleans Saints of the NFL and the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA.

At the same time, McCord taught English online to children in China and worked as a substitute teacher.

“She loved everyone — love poured out,” her mother, Karen McCord, told NBC News.

Steven Ensminger Jr., McCord's husband, wants people to remember her for her heart.

"She loved fiercely," Ensminger Jr. told NBC News. "She had the biggest heart I’ve ever seen."

An advocate for women in sports media, McCord's family are honoring her with a memorial scholarship fund at her alma mater, Northwestern State University.

"Words can't describe the kind of person she is," Ensminger Jr. told NBC News. "There's so many — I can't even begin to tell you how much of a special person she was," he said.

