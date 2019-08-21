After part of LSU's campus was put on lockdown Tuesday because of a report of a man with a gun, LSU President F. King Alexander is impressing upon on the university community that it's better to "err on the side of caution" by reporting suspicious individuals.

Someone saw an off-duty law enforcement officer enter Coates Hall with a gun and reported it. LSU police arrived on campus to investigate.

"We are very fortunate that yesterday's situation was a false alarm," Alexander said in a statement. "All too often around the country and the world, such events have tragic endings. Unfortunately, an active shooter on campus is a situation that universities now must be prepared for at all times."

Alexander said he is thankful for the person who made the initial report and encouraged people to report suspicious individuals in the future.

"If you see something, say something," Alexander said. "You can directly report questionable activities to the LSUPD at ‪(225) 578-3231 or by calling 911 in an emergency. I can’t emphasize how important it is to err on the side of caution. We would rather have a false alarm than not be aware of a potential issue."

He encouraged the university community to sign up for LSU text messaged.

"While we are grateful that yesterday's events did not result in a tragedy on our campus, we must remain vigilant and prepared for any future event," Alexander said. "The safety of our students, faculty and staff will always be the top priority of LSU."

