The "new" Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge will have brief lane closures beginning Monday for an inspection of the bridge that will run through July 30, the state Department of Transportation and Development said.
While crews will be inspecting the Interstate 10 bridge from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, the lane closures will happen just twice a day, once in the morning and again in the afternoon, the DOTD said.
The closures allow for the drop off and pickup of crews and equipment, the department said.
There will also be lane closures on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 for the inspection of areas that are difficult to access by the usual methods, the DOTD said.
The inspection of the bridge, which carries more than 100,000 vehicles daily, is carried out every two years.