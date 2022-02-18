Editor’s note: This story includes descriptions of child sexual abuse.
In a mostly empty Livingston courtroom, family of children who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of a local teacher sat in tearful silence as a judge handed down the the woman’s sentence: 41 years behind bars.
“You are a selfish and horrible person, and I hope you rot in prison,” one juvenile victim told the woman, Cynthia Perkins, in a statement their father read in court Friday morning.
“I wrote this to let you know that you didn’t break me down,” the victim added.
The remarkable testimony shut the door on part of a case that has stunned and captivated rural-suburban Livingston Parish since 2019, when a sweeping child porn probe yielded a laundry list of charges against Cynthia and her ex-husband Dennis Perkins, a former SWAT commander for the local sheriff.
“To the juvenile victim, I hope this has given her some sense of closure,” Judge Erika Sledge told the court, after reading Cynthia Perkins’ sentence Friday.
Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Perkins, 36, cried softly as she listened to testimony by her victims, their relatives and her own family before her sentencing. The procedural hearing followed a last-minute plea bargain reached earlier this week — right before Perkins was set to face a jury.
Dennis’ trial was scheduled for May; Cynthia’s was to begin on Monday. She initially faced dozens of dozens of charges including rape, child pornography and sexual battery of a child.
But rather than face a jury, the former teacher chose to admit that she had committed some of the horrific offenses she’d been accused of.
After hours of negotiations by her lawyers Monday morning, she pleaded guilty to one count each of producing child pornography, second degree rape and mingling harmful substances. The latter charge claimed Cynthia used Dennis Perkins' bodily fluids to taint pastries she later served to her students at Westside Junior High School in Walker.
She will not be eligible for parole until she enters the final year of the 41-year sentence, said James Spokes, one of Cynthia’s lawyers.
Under another part of the arrangement, Cynthia agreed to testify against her ex-husband when he faces a jury in May. And in court on Friday, she offered an apology of her own to the people she had harmed.
“I just want to apologize,” she said, facing Sledge’s lectern. The family of her juvenile victims stood behind her.
“I want to tell you I’m sorry,” she continued. “I want to tell the whole parish of Livingston Parish that I’m sorry. I want to tell my former friends, my former coworkers, that I apologize.”
She also apologized to her children, whom she had with a spouse from a former marriage — and to everyone she “ever taught” while she was a teacher at Westside Junior High. “They now have to worry about what really happened,” she admitted.
As his trial approaches, Dennis Perkins loomed large over Cynthia Perkins’ plea negotiations and sentencing. Dennis Perkins is the “real monster” in this case, and Cynthia looks forward to helping bring him to justice, Paul Scott, one of her attorneys, told reporters after plea negotiations concluded.
In their testimony Friday, Cynthia Perkins’ family painted Dennis Perkins as the catalyst for her horrific crimes, saying he drew her into his criminal web.
It’s an explanation that surfaced early on in the case during bond hearings for Cynthia Perkins — and in the trial of another female accomplice of Dennis Perkins, Melanie Curtin, who was convicted in December of helping him rape and film an unconscious adult woman. Curtin’s crimes did not involve children.
“I don’t think there’s ever been any disagreement about the guilt of Cynthia,” her father, Greg Thompson, told the court on Friday. “But her contention all along has been that it was done under duress.”
He described his daughter as bright, outgoing and caring before she met Dennis Perkins. “Then, all of a sudden, it’s like she dropped off the face of the earth,” he said. “Later, I found out he convinced her we didn’t love her. In fact, we loved her very much.”
But in their ensuing statements, family members of Cynthia Perkins’ youth victims — people whom, as underage victims of sexual assault, The Advocate does not identify — painted a different image of the woman who abused them.
“You free-willingly used your position to become Denny’s huntress,” one of them told her, in a prepared statement read by Assistant Attorney General Erica McClellan. “You singlehandedly destroyed many families.”
It was a sentiment echoed by the parent of another victim.
Cynthia Perkins’ abusive behavior started “long before she met Denny,” the person told the court. The couple’s crimes were not the product of an abusive man who pulled Cynthia into his web, they said. “These two abusive people met each other,” the person said.
Dennis Perkins’ trial is set to begin May 15 in Livingston.