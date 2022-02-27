Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Olivia Higgins, 19, 17635 Waterloo Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Cullen McManus, 24, 8740 Remington Road, Denham Springs, second-offense DWI and careless driving.
- Cecil Thomas, 52, 26394 Bobby Gill Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, running a red light and inspection sticker required.