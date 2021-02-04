In New Orleans, the planning commission and City Council can band together to rename streets. Baton Rouge has many more steps, including the approval of a majority of homeowners on a street.

After last year's killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of White Minneapolis police officers, cities nationwide looked at whether it was appropriate in the 21st century to have streets named after 19th century Confederate war heroes, or others with ties to white supremacy.

New Orleans' city council renamed the Jefferson Davis Parkway, then appointed a nine-member commission to evaluate street names across the city. The city Code of Ordinances says the Council can change street names with approval from the Planning Commission.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board last year renamed Lee High School to Liberty High, but all parish streets with a Confederate theme remain, including Confederate Avenue.

The city-parish's Unified Development Code says a person or group must first apply for a name change through the Planning Commission, then most homeowners on the street must approve. After public hearings, the matter goes before the Planning Commission and Metro Council.

If the effort is successful, the residents must pay for new street signs.

Changing East Baton Rouge's procedure rests with the Planning Commission, Metro Council or a citizen-led petition.