Republican Glen Womack and Democrat Judy Duhon are headed to the Nov. 16 runoff for the state Senate seat in District 32, which covers nine parishes from West Feliciana Parish to Ouachita Parish.
Womack got 37 percent of the vote Saturday; Duhon came in with 29 percent.
The two are vying for the seat left empty by term-limited Neil Riser.
During his campaign, Womack, of Harrisonburg, focused on education, in particular the design of better job training and workforce development, lowering the ratio of students to teachers, and increasing salaries for certified teachers.
Duhon, of Olla, campaigned on more money for teachers and support staff and improved infrastructure across the parish for school bus travel.
She also advocated for improved health care options for senior citizens and veterans and job training for inmates, especially in technology.
---------------------------
GLEN WOMACK
AGE: 58
RESIDES: Harrisonburg
EDUCATION: graduated from Ogden High School, Franklin Parish.
JUDIA "JUDY" DUHON
AGE: 69
RESIDES: OLLA
EDUCATION: graduate of LaSalle High School and Louisiana Baptist College; master's degree in educational technology, Northwestern State University; master's degree in principalship, University of New Orleans
PROFESSIONAL: educator
POLITICAL: Democrat
PROFESSIONAL: president of the Womack construction company
POLITICAL: Republican