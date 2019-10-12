Republican Glen Womack and Democrat Judy Duhon are headed to the Nov. 16 runoff for the state Senate seat in District 32, which covers nine parishes from West Feliciana Parish to Ouachita Parish. 

Womack got 37 percent of the vote Saturday; Duhon came in with 29 percent. 

The two are vying for the seat left empty by term-limited Neil Riser.

During his campaign, Womack, of Harrisonburg, focused on education, in particular the design of better job training and workforce development, lowering the ratio of students to teachers, and increasing salaries for certified teachers.

Duhon, of Olla, campaigned on more money for teachers and support staff and improved infrastructure across the parish for school bus travel.

She also advocated for improved health care options for senior citizens and veterans and job training for inmates, especially in technology.

---------------------------

GLEN WOMACK

AGE: 58

RESIDES: Harrisonburg

EDUCATION: graduated from Ogden High School, Franklin Parish.

JUDIA "JUDY" DUHON

AGE: 69

RESIDES: OLLA

EDUCATION: graduate of LaSalle High School and Louisiana Baptist College; master's degree in educational technology, Northwestern State University; master's degree in principalship, University of New Orleans

PROFESSIONAL: educator

POLITICAL: Democrat

PROFESSIONAL: president of the Womack construction company

POLITICAL: Republican

Email Ellyn Couvillion at ecouvillion@theadvocate.com.

View comments