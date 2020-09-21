Four of the candidates vying to join the East Baton Rouge Metro Council next year say one of their rivals, Cleve Dunn Jr., not only doesn't live in District 6, but is vice president of a neighborhood association in District 8.
Dunn called the accusations an "act of desperation" and said those at Monday's press conference — Dawn Chanet Collins, Susan Kaufman, Reginald Pitcher and Corey Smith — only banded together because "they don't feel confident that they can compete at the ballot box."
According to paperwork filed in July with the Secretary of State, Dunn is the executive vice president of the Sherwood Manor Civic Association, in a District 8 neighborhood south of Old Hammond Highway and west of Millerville Road.
Dunn, in an interview after the press conference, would not comment on his role in the civic association.
A lawsuit filed against Dunn in August alleged that, while he's registered to vote at an address on Harvey Drive in District 6, he has claimed a homestead exemption for property on Jane Seymour Drive in District 8. The lawsuit also said Dunn lists the Seymour Drive home as his mailing address for the Harvey Drive property.
Chief Judge Wilson Fields of the 19th Judicial District Court later ruled that Dunn met the residency requirements to run for the Metro Council seat, rejecting the lawsuit. Dunn called the lawsuit frivolous and said his opponents had an opportunity to appeal the decision.
In a joint statement Monday, Collins, Kaufman, Pitcher and Smith questioned whether Dunn, who is Black and a Democrat, was truly vested in the District 6 community and argued he is running in that district because he would have been unlikely to win in District 8, a predominantly White district which typically votes Republican.
In August, Dunn testified under oath that he purchased the Harvey Drive property because he wanted to move to District 6 and "be amongst the people that (he) was attempting to serve."
The candidates who held the press conference, all of whom are Black and Democrats except for Kaufman, who is White and an Independent, said they want to help ensure voters can make an informed decision in the fall election.
"We don’t need another politician who’s willing to misrepresent and deceive to get in office, because if he misrepresents to get in office, he will misrepresent when he’s in office and he’ll misrepresent to stay in office," Pitcher said on the steps of City Hall.
Another candidate in the race, Pamela Smith, did not participate in the press conference.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 16-27, excluding Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 25, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.