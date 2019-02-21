VACHERIE — A proposed property tax for St. James Parish would pay for $45 million to $50 million in drainage and storm surge protection improvements for the parish along the Mississippi River and the swamps south of Lake Maurepas.
But a debate over the best approach to those improvements may again scuttle the 7 mill tax proposal before it gets to the May 4 ballot as Parish President Timmy Roussel and Parish Councilman Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre favor different approaches to protecting St. James' east bank.
Parish officials have been mulling some kind of dedicated drainage tax since Hurricane Isaac swamped river parishes in 2012 and led to the subsequent rebirth of the once-dormant West Shore levee project that will largely stop just short of St. James.
The proposed 30-year tax would generate $3.75 million per year and cost a homeowner with a $250,000 house and homestead exemption $122.50 per year in new taxes. The money would provide about $14 million for the west bank, another $30 million for the east bank and additional dollars for the long-term operations and maintenance.
Roussel and St. Pierre's difference of opinion was on sharp display Wednesday night as they engaged a loud and confrontational discussion from opposite ends of the semi-circular council dais about their competing storm surge protection ideas.
The dispute came just two days before Roussel, other parish presidents, Gov. John Bel Edwards, and Corps and levee district officials plan to meet Friday in a ceremonial signing of an agreement to build the West Shore levee and the St. James ring levees as proposed.
Each parish leader's idea is focused on preventing storm surge and tidal action from Maurepas and the swamps to the north from flooding the parish's population centers and plants to the south along the Mississippi. The parish has a total population of 21,400.
Roussel wants a $30 million project that would use Airline Highway and its elevated, earthen road base as a kind of levee. The plan would put gates over a series of culverts under the road and more significant barriers across the waterways that run under Airline, like Blind River, to block surge from the north.
But St. Pierre wants to take a closer look, first, at extending the limited ring levees that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has promised to build for St. James through the West Shore project and offer full levee protection across a portion of the east bank.
The Corps has promised to spend about $50 million under the $760 million levee project and build 6.5-foot-high ring levees around Lutcher, Gramercy and Grand Point. St. Pierre wants to link those ring levees up with additional levee sections through the new tax's revenue.
Roussel has been cool to extending the levees apparently because of the cost, estimated roughly at $120 million to $150 million, and the fact that the parish would be on the hook to fund beyond what the Corps' already has planned.
But St. Pierre has argued that the levee, which would be closer to homes than Airline — the highway slices through swamps well north of population centers — could be built higher more easily than the fixed Airline Highway and be raised over time if needed.
The earthen levee would be better positioned to protect St. James over the 30-year life of the proposed tax, St. Pierre has argued.
On Wednesday, he provided survey figures that showed Airline is at 5.8 feet on average, less then the ring levee height or the 6-foot elevation that residents are being asked to build their homes. The August 2016 flood reached 4.7 feet but future 100-year flood levels are projected to reach an elevation of 7 feet, according to a parish engineering estimate.
Referencing the written plans for each of the projects at each of St. Pierre's hands as he sat at the dais, Roussel argued the financial realities of the levee extension versus the cheaper Airline Highway project.
"If we can't afford and you're scared with the plan you picked up in your right hand, I think had a value of $30 million, how are we going to afford to pay $120-$130 million, if not $150 (million)," Roussel asked at one point. "Where's that money going to come from? That's all I'm asking."
St. Pierre responded that he couldn't dispute the parish can't afford a $120 million project but said Roussel hasn't allowed the engineering to happen to see if those estimates are correct.
"So we don't know. Until we put it through a process, we don't know," St. Pierre said. "And, you, as the administration, haven't given us an opportunity, and I think it's unfair."
St. Pierre said he would bring to his fellow council members a resolution at the next meeting to hire firms to better determine the cost of both east bank projects.
That next meeting happens to be probably one of the last dates for the council, which already backed off the drainage tax proposal once before at the end of last year, to withdraw the tax from the ballot again, council members said.
Council Chairman Ryan Louque, who also aired his concerns with the height of Airline project, said in a later interview the council still hasn't made a decision about what east bank project to promise voters at the ballot and he would be uncomfortable making that kind of promise without more information.
"My personal feeling is that we're no further along than we were last time," he said.
Ricky Boyett, a Corps spokesman, said Thursday that he could not speculate on the parish's future plans but the West Shore levee would not impede St. James' efforts.