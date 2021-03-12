As promised by utility executives, monthly electric bills have gone up and they’ll go up again next month.

Entergy base bills increased $9.61, or 10.5%, to $100.52 for a residence using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity when March 2021 is compared to March 2020 for customers between Baton Rouge and Lake Charles. And bills were $105.44 – up $13.64, or 14.8% – in suburban New Orleans and the rest of the 1 million Entergy customers around the state, according to a report released by state regulators.

Entergy services about half the state’s 2.1 million electricity customers. Much of the increase came from customers repaying Entergy for the cost two new plants: one in Lake Charles and the other in Washington Parish.

Other utility companies also sent out higher bills in March, says the Louisiana Public Service Commission report that tracks monthly bills. Cleco, which services parts of Acadiana and the North Shore, but mostly central Louisiana, charged $99.63 or $12.68, or about 14.5% more than last year for the same amount of electricity.

Statewide, the average March bill was $99.34, which covers usage during one of the coldest Februarys ever in Louisiana. The statewide average was $5.77, or 6%, more expensive than the same month last year.

The way utility bills work, generally, is that the PSC sets a rate that covers the costs of making, transmitting, and delivering power plus a profit. That sum is divided by the number of customers to set a rate. The rate then is multiplied by the amount of power a particular customer consumed in a given month.

And the cold of February led to higher-than-normal usage as residents tried to keep warm and keep their water pipers from freezing.

“Usage was up considerably around the state,” said PSC Secretary Brandon Frey, who is in charge of the staffers for the five elected utility regulators.

Entergy Louisiana reported that on average customers used 3% more power in February when compared with February 2020. That means the usual March bills added another $3 to the $100.52 for the utility’s Baton Rouge and Acadiana customers to cover the average increased usage. But those who used more power than the average 3% are going to see even higher bills.

The cost of restoring power that was knocked out all over the state, which customers also will have to pay, won’t be determined for another year.

“We’re not seeing the full impact yet,” said Logan Atkinson Burke, head of Alliance for Affordable Energy, a consumer group based in New Orleans. “That’ll come in April.”

Utilities in Louisiana are heavily invested in natural gas to run the turbines that generates electricity. In addition to equipment and pipeline problems caused by the cold, the plants were running full tilt to make enough electricity to meet customer demand during those cold days. The price for most of the natural gas used by a generating plant was negotiated months in advance. But when utilities needed more, they often had to buy it on the daily market, where during the winter storm prices were sky high.

Under the rules, utility companies are allowed to pass along their fuel costs to customers. It takes two months for fuel costs to show up bills.

When the PSC meets Wednesday, they’re set to vote on a plan that instead of putting all the fuel costs on the April bill, as is the usual custom, payments will be spread out over several months, said PSC Secretary Frey, adding, “It’ll definitely soften the impact.”

Though the PSC can just issue an order, things go smoother if the utility companies agree and Entergy seems to. “Entergy Louisiana expects to recover the increased fuel and power costs over multiple billing cycles to mitigate the impacts to customer bills,” the company said in a statement.

But PSC Chairman Greene added that while the fuel costs will be spread out, regulators also are to be looking at what the companies did during the winter storm, how they prepared their equipment, and the steps that were taken to try mitigate the high fuel prices. “It is important to me that the utilities are accountable for their fuel decisions, even in crisis, rather than simply stick the bill to their customers without question,” Greene said.

Cost per 1,000 kWh residential in March 2020 in March 2021

Entergy Louisiana (around Baton Rouge) $90.91 $100.52

Entergy Louisiana (around New Orleans) $91.80 $105.44

Cleco $86.95 $ 99.63

DEMCO $96.83 $ 99.20

Source: Louisiana Public Service Commission