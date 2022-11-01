The city-parish's annual budget is projected to increase in 2023 thanks to a strong economy in East Baton Rouge Parish providing a growth in sales tax revenue despite fears of an impending recession.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday presented the Metro Council with a proposed budget for next year showing revenues would increase by nearly $50 million. Her administration intends to use the additional money on drainage, traffic improvements and economic development initiatives — mostly programs she has previously announced.
The proposed $1 billion-plus budget, a 4.81% increase over 2022's budget, will face a series of meetings in the coming weeks at which council members will hear from various departments on their proposed spending plans for the next year before it's considered for adoption during a special meeting next month.
Council members accepted the proposed budget without discussion on Tuesday.
"Our local economy is fundamentally strong and has performed well post pandemic," Broome said.
The increase to the General Fund, which makes up almost 33% of the city-parish's total budget, equates to approximately $24.9 million. A $46.9 million windfall in additional tax revenue — including $37.2 million in sales taxes — that wasn't projected for 2022 will allow for the increase. The city-parish expects that trend will continue in 2023 and projects an $18.6 million increase in sales tax collections from 2022, despite a conservative forecast due to recession fears, according to the budget proposal.
Along with the greater-than-anticipated tax revenues, inflation has also contributed to an increase in expected expenditures, according to Broome's presentation. The budget increase also comes in spite of the loss of one-time federal pandemic aid from last year's proposal.
The sales tax growth this year allowed the city-parish to make adjustments to the General Fund to offset inflation and provide pay raises to city-parish employees and first responders, Broome said.
Broome's presentation comes as one large question mark hangs over the budget after a proposed stormwater utility fee that would have raised roughly $35 million for drainage maintenance was rejected by the council last week amid controversy. Broome and members of the council agree the money needs to be found somewhere in order to mitigate flooding and avoid costly federal intervention on Baton Rouge's out-of-compliance stormwater system, although the budget does not provide details on how that might be accomplished.
"We will continue to work with the council and the community to improve our drainage, reduce flood risk for our many residents and businesses and to work toward a necessary environmental compliance plan," Broome said.
Councilman Dwight Hudson said he intends to use the slate of upcoming budgetary hearings to again explore the rededication of property taxes in order to at least partially fund drainage. Hudson has previously raised the issue in other budget cycles while in office.
"We should be looking for interim improvements, particularly in drainage funding, during this time," Hudson said.
Any rededication of property taxes would require a vote by the public, so the council will not be able to move money around from agencies funded by property taxes during the budget process. But Hudson said the hearings provide an opportunity to discuss the subject and look for areas in the General Fund where money could be saved for bigger priorities like drainage.