The week after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a vaccine lottery with 14 prizes up ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, Louisiana saw a 14% increase in initial vaccination rates.

With only one week left to enter the drawing for the first week's lottery prizes, residents continue to take advantage of the opportunity.

The most recent data shows that 1,794,779 vaccine series have been initiated and 1,645,608 have been completed so far in Louisiana. This means that 38.6% of the population has initiated a vaccine series and 35.4% have completed the vaccine process. Compared to one month ago on June 6, those numbers are up 2.9% and 3.6%.

The deadlines for the drawings are as follows:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Residents who have received a vaccine can enter the lottery by visiting the shotatamillion.com website or by calling 1-877-356-1511.

The fourteen prizes amounting to $2.3 million are divided as follows:

Ages 12-17:

Nine $100,000 scholarships

Ages 18+:

Four $100,000 cash prizes

One $1 million cash prize

Those interested in getting vaccinated and registering in the lottery can click here to schedule an appointment. There are 1,467 providers spread throughout all 64 Louisiana parishes, according to LDH.