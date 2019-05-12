Are you ready to "Party with Hardy?"
"American Idol" finalist and Livingston native Laine Hardy is flying home from Los Angeles, where the show is broadcast, on Tuesday for a celebration on advancing to the popular TV show's finale.
As one of the three finalists, Hardy will be recognized in his hometown of Livingston with several events.
According to WBRZ, Hardy is scheduled to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards in the morning followed by a parade and free concert Tuesday evening.
American Idol producers have not released all of the details.
WBRZ said the parade will go along US 190 and that the concert will be at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds.