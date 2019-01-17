A child playing with matches sparked a fire in a garage that caused heavy smoke damage to a house on Warren Drive Thursday night, Baton Rouge fire officials said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and there were no injuries, said Curt Monte, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
An adult and two children were able to leave the house unharmed, Monte said, but the house was heavily damaged by smoke in the fire that broke out at about 6 p.m.
The child who accidentally started the fire will be counseled and take part in the fire department's Junior Fire Setters Program about the dangers of fire, Monte said.