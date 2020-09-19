The father of a Denham Springs football player who died after collapsing near the end of practice on Tuesday posted a moving tribute to his son, and a challenge to parents everywhere early Saturday.

Kerry Hidalgo's first message since the death of his son, 16-year-old Remy Hidalgo, was posted on Facebook, highlighting the special bond Kerry had with Remy as well as his siblings.

" ... I kissed Remy, and I loved Remy, and Remy always made me proud," Hidalgo wrote.

In the post, Hidalgo touches on often passing up date nights, hanging out with friends and hunting and fishing trips to be more present in his children's lives. The point of the post, he says, is in hopes of it reaching at least one person that "has less time than they think with their kids."

"Moms and dads, put the phone away, let the dishes and dirty clothes sit (an) extra hour or 2 and get your kids out of their room and spend goofy fun special time with them," Hidalgo wrote. "Your dignity and your "grown up time" will be worthless in the end."

Hidalgo also encourages friends and well-wishers reaching out to check on him to give him examples of how they're loving their children instead of asking how he's doing at this time. You can read his full post here.

Remy Hidalgo, a junior lineman for the Yellow Jackets, died early Friday morning in a New Orleans hospital, according to a social media post made by his mother, Ashley Roberson. He is the first Baton Rouge area football player to die during a season since 2012.

Hidalgo was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans on Wednesday. A prayer gathering attended by several hundred DSHS students was held Wednesday night on the school’s football field.

After news of Remy's death on Friday, tributes from all over the Denham Springs community poured in — from his teammates, coaches and classmates to the mayor of the small city and local youth football coaches — mourning the loss of a "fine young man."