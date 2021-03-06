The Capital Area Transit System was justified in its decision to fire a union leader for gross misconduct and insubordination following an expansive investigation last summer into claims of sexual harassment after an employee's sex tape was leaked in the workplace, an arbitrator ruled this week.
The decision is the latest development in a long-simmering feud between Baton Rouge's public transit system and its workers union, which maintains that several of its members were targeted by the agency's management for criticizing workplace safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
CATS in July terminated four union officers for allegedly working together to disseminate a co-worker's sex tape in an act of bullying and sexual harassment. The video in question was shot by a union leader's then-boyfriend during an affair with another CATS employee outside of work.
The woman who appeared in the video filed a complaint with CATS in April, wherein she wrote “that a sexual video was floating around the job about me and one of the men in the shop.” CATS paid Baton Rouge attorney Murphy Foster $50,000 to investigate the accusation.
The arbitrator, Sidney Moreland, wrote that the fired CATS' employee, Toye Hebert, was "demonstrably uncooperative and untruthful in the course" of the investigation and pointed to the agency's employee handbook, which states that failing to cooperate in a workplace investigation is grounds for dismissal.
That uncooperative behavior stemmed from Hebert's apparent refusal to complete an interview for the investigation. She walked out of her first interview in June on the advice of the union's president, and weeks later, she refused to talk unless all three union representatives could sit in, Moreland wrote.
"It is noted that [Hebert] was not terminated for the actual proven act of sexually harassing the co-worker who had sex with her boyfriend, but rather her untruthfulness about doing so and her refusal to cooperate with her employer's investigation of the lewd behavior," Moreland wrote.
The union, represented by attorney Julie Richard-Spencer, countered during the arbitration that CATS failed to discipline Hebert within 10 working days of learning about the offense, as required by the agency's collective bargaining agreement.
CATS personnel first learned about the sex tape in March but, according to Moreland, the agency couldn't determine whether an offense had occurred until the investigation concluded in July.
Moreland wrote that CATS "undertook a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation of the allegations" and that the agency's "efforts to eradicate sexual harassment from the workplace is a responsible effort to protect their employees," adding that "it is also legally required."
The ruling isn't the final word on CATS' investigation. Two other union leaders fired after the investigation, Yvette Rhines and Shavez Smith, are scheduled to have their own arbitration proceedings in the next several weeks.
The union also filed a federal lawsuit at the end of 2020 accusing CATS' CEO Bill Deville of engaging in retaliatory behavior and violating the union's First Amendment right to criticize management.
Now pending in the Middle District of Louisiana, the lawsuit argues that the CATS investigation was “out of all proportion” to the sex tape incident itself and accuses Deville of seizing on it months after the fact to “implicate and fire as many” union officials as possible, “even if they had little or no involvement with the video.”
Moreland in his decision said that allegations of retaliation were "properly considered and found to have no established relevancy to the narrow issue of whether or not [Hebert] was terminated for just cause for her unilateral conduct in the workplace."