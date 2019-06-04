SORRENTO — The Sorrento Town Council gave East Ascension drainage officials three months to come up with a schedule to clean the town’s drainage ditches and have that work done in a year and a half.
In a demand letter the council finalized and adopted without opposition Tuesday night, the town calls for work on more than 19 miles of roadside ditches and culverts and also work on major drainage canals.
A delegation of Mayor Mike Lambert, Councilmen Don Schexnaydre and Robert Debate and Town Attorney Matthew Percy was also appointed Tuesday to meet with parish officials in the coming weeks after the letter is handed over to a parish attorney.
The demand comes after months of discussion about how the parish drainage district has refused to clean out road side ditches, although Sorrento residents have paid a 5-mill property tax that funds similar work in unincorporated eastern Ascension.
The East Ascension Drainage District provides drainage infrastructure, construction and maintenance across the parish's entire east bank, where a half-cent sales tax is also collected for capital projects, in addition to the property tax in dispute.
Sorrento officials say parish officials have focused only on major canals and bayous in town that also benefit other parts of the east bank and acted as if the property tax's broad ballot language carves out parish responsibility for municipal road ditches.
In a later interview Tuesday, Percy told Lambert that any agreement the town and parish end up reaching needs to be "rock solid" and in perpetuity.
"'Cause the town can't do this every 10 years," Percy said.
The step Tuesday by Sorrento toward clarity over the ditch issue comes as Donaldsonville city officials recently met with west bank parish officials and say they heard them nudging closer to some responsibility for road ditches there. City officials say they have run into similar resistance about work on road ditches.
In an interview Tuesday, Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan said he believes parish attorney O'Neil Parenton Jr. admitted in a special meeting Friday that the parish is responsible for the ditches. In separate interviews, Parenton and Parish Councilman Oliver Joseph, both of whom attended the meeting in Donaldsonville, disputed that.
Parenton said he told city officials the ballot language for the west bank drainage taxes does not preclude work on road ditches but it is up to the west bank parish drainage board to set spending priorities for a district that has just a $1 million budget.
In November, voters across the east bank, including those inside Sorrento and Gonzales, renewed the long-standing 10-year, 5-mill drainage maintenance property tax that dates from the 1950s.
In the run-up to the vote last year, parish officials specifically pitched the renewal as a way to fund work on the smaller ditches that typically run along either side of parish roadways.
But East Ascension drainage officials have not acknowledged they are responsible for municipal road ditches under the separate east bank property tax language, though they have pledged to try to work with Sorrento. A separate attorney represents that district.
Sorrento officials have maintained the property tax language is also broadly written.
In addition to the demands from Sorrento, the final letter adopted Tuesday also calls for regular reports to the Town Council about progress on the proposed drainage work and seeks town access to and real-time information about — through a special online video system — the drainage district's major pump station near Sorrento that serves to drain large swaths of the town into Bayou Conway.
Town officials added Tuesday that the letter calls for the town to be on a two- to three-year maintenance schedule after the first round of work is finished.
The town has developed the itemized demand letter with an eye toward potential litigation that could settle the question of the parish's responsibilities, potentially affecting drainage work not only in Sorrento but also inside Gonzales and Donaldsonville.
In the months leading up to the creation of the final letter itemizing Sorrento's needs, Percy has repeatedly advised the council to frame it as a demand. If the parish denies the letter's requests, he has said, the town would have a potential legal issue that could be brought to court for a judge to decide.
Joseph, the west bank parish councilman, said parish and Donaldsonville officials agreed after their own meeting Friday to clarify what the ballot language and state law require of the parish in that city.