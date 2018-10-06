Most Louisianians are well aware of the influence of Cajun culture on the state. But the lesser-known Canary Islander heritage is another story — one that some historians are eager to share.
They did so Saturday at a symposium at the Louisiana State Archives in Baton Rouge titled “Celebrating the Heritage and Culture of Louisiana’s Isleños."
Canary Islanders, known as Isleños for the Spanish word for islanders, settled Louisiana in the late 18th century. The Canary Islands are a string of Spanish islands off the coast of Morocco.
“It’s a very unique part of Louisiana history,” conference chairman Martin Guidry said. “If you get outside of southeast Louisiana, most people don’t know who you’re talking about. I thought they could get a little recognition or better visibility.”
Isleño men, who had been recruited by the Spanish Crown to serve in the Louisiana Regiment in the 1770s, brought their families with them and settled in four locations identified as strategic military positions across southeast Louisiana. Of the four Canary Islander settlements — Galveztown, Barataria, Valenzuela and San Bernardo — only San Bernardo, now St. Bernard Parish, remains intact.
“The role of Spain in the development of Louisiana is integral to our development culturally and historically,” historian William de Marigny Hyland said. “The descendants of the Canary Island people represent the last living vestige of Spanish colonial Louisiana.”
Of Isleño heritage himself, Hyland headlined the symposium with two talks on the Canary Islands and the history of St. Bernard Parish. He is the official historian of St. Bernard Parish, the site manager and director of Los Isleños Museum and Village and the secretary of Los Isleños Heritage and Cultural Society.
He gave his presentation attired in a vest and trousers called traje típico, the traditional clothing of those from Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands.
Hyand projected images of towns and villages nestled in lush tropical landscapes along coastlines or against the backdrop of dormant volcanos. In most images, cobblestones lined quaint streets surrounded by blinding white stucco buildings in the Spanish style. Others were painted bright yellows and pastels.
Only the slides of Catholic churches outnumbered the scenes of sunny landscapes.
“If this doesn’t look like the French Quarter, I don’t know what does,” Hyland said of a white building with three ironwork balconies across the front.
He also explored the founding of St. Bernard Parish at the symposium, which was hosted by the Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Society.
Hyland’s presentation was rife with documents — passenger lists, cemetery plot plans, marriage contracts, state land maps. He often interrupted his steady stream of commentary with anecdotes harvested from decades as an Isleño historian.
“I’ve been tilting with this windmill for 40 years,” he said.
Other symposium activities included a raffle for several books about the Canary Islands and a presentation on traditional Isleño songs, dance and language.
During breaks, participants snacked on an assortment of food and drinks prepared by Joan Aleman, president of the Canary Islanders Heritage Society of Louisiana.
Some of the refreshments included sweet Isleño dishes, such as Truchas Navidad, or traditional Christmas treats; Bizcocho Limón, a lemon cake; and Pan Bizcocho, or bread cake. The spread also featured a variation on hardtack, which Guidry explained the Isleños had to eat on the ships as they traveled to the Louisiana Territory.
“You have to try it to get the full experience,” he said jokingly.
The conference largely took place in a dark auditorium at the Archives building where about 45 people gathered to learn more about the Isleño culture.
Most of those who attended were middle-aged or older. The youngest in attendance, Elizabeth McNabb, 24, came with her mother to learn more about a recently discovered part of her heritage. McNabb, a Lafayette native, grew up always thinking she was Cajun.
“A few years ago, my mother and I started to wonder about our skin color,” she said. “All of my mother’s family has very, very dark skin and lighter eyes, so we knew there was something different going on. But they spoke French, so it was all about French, and French, and French. But there was a little rumor that we had some Spanish blood in us.”
McNabb embarked on a dedicated search of ancestry websites and eventually discovered that she could trace her mother’s lineage back for generations to the Canary Islands.
Others, like Janelle Hickey, have been immersed in Isleño culture from a young age. An Isleño descendant herself who grew up near the former Galveztown, Hickey wore a Spanish costume she sewed herself. Hickey’s husband, John, presented on the lost settlements of Louisiana and how the genes of those descendants still survive today.
Amateur historian and author Stephen Estopinal, also of Isleño heritage, said the conference was vital for keeping this little-known history alive.
“They don’t teach that in school,” he said. “Everybody thinks Louisiana was a French settlement. Well, originally, when it really developed, Spain was in control. But that part of history is overlooked, ignored or just simply not known.”
For those like McNabb, the symposium offered answers to that unknown part of her family’s history. She and her mother had the opportunity to visit a complex in St. Bernard Parish that offers visitors a peek at what life was like during the settlement.
“It’s amazing because there’s not that much information at all,” she said. “That’s why we’re here. It’s been a slow uncovering of it.”