Port Allen's Michai Jacob, 12, left, gets his Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Our Lady of the Lake medical assistant Epeka Wenzy, right, at the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Injection Clinic Perkins, at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Monday, July 26, 2021. Children 12 or older like Michai are eligible now for the vaccine.