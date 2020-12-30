A Black member of East Baton Rouge's Metro Council called a White colleague jockeying for the position of mayor pro tem a "bonafide racist" in a Facebook post Wednesday, potentially dashing early hopes of a less-divided council in the New Year.
Council Member Chauna Banks wrote that Dwight Hudson had shown himself to be prejudiced against minorities and said that anyone who supports him to lead the council is either a novice or shares his "harmful and divisive views."
Hudson called the statement extreme and said that "creating false narratives about one another is divisive and counterproductive. It is the opposite of the unity that we should all be striving for. I won't participate in it."
The fiery accusations come days before the 12-member Metro Council's Saturday inauguration, in which they'll select a new mayor pro tem — a leadership position that comes with an $18,000 raise and the power to moderate council meetings.
Hudson, a White Republican, has publicly announced his interest in the position. He's likely to face-off against LaMont Cole, a Black Democrat. To win the job, they'll need a seven-vote majority.
New and returning Metro Council members said they were eager to start fresh and move beyond the partisan bickering and racial divides that had so often consumed the parish's governing body in the last four years.
The latest dust-up isn't the clean slate some members had hoped-for.
"I really had hoped that we could have begun 2021 a bit differently — on a lighter note — but it is what it is," said Carolyn Coleman, a Black Democrat recently elected to represent District 10.
In the Facebook post, Banks said that Hudson's opposition to agenda items related to police reform, the Council on Aging and a proposed settlement for Alton Sterling's five children made him a "tremendously problematic" choice to lead the council.
She also said Hudson had a "history of being disrespectful, negative, and obstinate towards Black female council members" and said he's frequently dismissive of non-White business developers doing work in his district.
Banks highlighted Hudson's opposition to her proposal to require Metro Council members participate in a Dialogue on Race. The popular series of seminars facilitates discussions on institutional racism between citizens.
Hudson voted against the item but at the time said that he didn't want it to be overlooked that the council needed to have conversations around race.
"If there’s any of you on the council, especially my Black colleagues, if you’d like to have a dialogue on race with me personally, go grab a cup of coffee, I’m willing to do that," Hudson said.
Banks, recently elected to her third term, said in an interview that she wants the Metro Council to work together but said that unity can't be reached with Hudson in charge.
"His record is extremely contrary to the word 'unity," Banks added, noting that she wanted to bring up her issues with Hudson now so that her colleagues weren't blindsided when she raises them Saturday.
Cole, who Banks is publicly supporting, declined to comment on the Facebook post but said relationships between council members are sometimes "very complex."
The mayor pro tem, as the Metro Council's presiding officer, is tasked with maintaining order — and can unilaterally cut off a public speaker or colleague if he or she deems their comments off-topic to the discussion item at hand. That authority often sets the tone and tenor of meetings, and can sometimes cause rifts with the public.
Outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson, for instance, is facing a federal lawsuit from a trio of Black activists who say their First Amendment rights were violated after Wilson expelled them from the council chamber in 2017 for discussing the death of Alton Sterling. The public comments came during an item concerning sewer backups.
Hudson, who is entering his second term, said he hopes to lead the council in a "fair and balanced way" and said that his work thus far has demonstrated that he'll do just that in the pro-tem position.