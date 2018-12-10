GONZALES — Ascension Parish government is considering new rules to create special road maintenance taxing districts for newly built neighborhoods.
Former Parish President Tommy Martinez pushed for the idea in 2014, a year and a half after voters soundly rejected a half-cent sales tax for road improvements.
He got the enacting bill through the Legislature with the help of former state Sen. Jody Amedee, R-Gonzales, but the Parish Council then in power never adopted the local ordinances to have the plan take effect.
In early 2019, the Parish Council will take a second look at the concept after a key roads committee unanimously recommended an ordinance Monday.
Planning Director Jerome Fournier told the committee that developers would have to agree to implement these “infrastructure development districts” or have the roads remain private and be the responsibility of future homeowners.
The state law created specifically for Ascension in 2014 and the proposed parish rules would leave the decision-making power on whether to set up a district with the landowners, which in the early stages of any new neighborhood’s construction is usually the developer.
“So it will be the decision (of) the developer which way he wants to go,” Fournier said.
Under the state law adopted in 2014, the districts could charge up to 15 mills in property tax per lot or an annual assessment of up to $200 per lot.
Fournier said the annual millage rate or assessment level would be based on an engineering report tied to each subdivision and calculated to cover long-term maintenance costs.
If the full council adopts the idea — no development or real estate representatives spoke at the meeting Monday — the change would result a profound shift in the way the fast-growing parish handles new roads.
Currently, the parish takes in new subdivision roads as new neighborhoods are approved and built to parish specifications, but with no additional funding attached for their long-term maintenance.
Councilman Aaron Lawler, chairman of the Council Transportation Committee, said the parish receives about $6 million to $8 million per year for new roads and to maintain existing roads.
“So we don’t have all the funds to do everything we need to do,” Lawler said.
The parish’s road revenue comes from two-thirds of a half-cent parish sales tax. The other third is dedicated to fire protection.
The parish did approve road impact fees on new housing and other development a few years ago and has raised $6 million so far. Those fees, by law, can't be used for maintenance of existing roads, but only for capacity improvements connected to growth.
Lawler said infrastructure districts might give developers an incentive to build better roads upfront, thereby reducing the tax rates homeowners would have to pay later.
But the idea prompted concerns about how the funds would be accounted for, the implications of developers who did choose to go the private route and whether homebuyers would get enough notification.
Councilman Randy Clouatre pointed to the troubles in the River Highlands subdivision along the Amite River Diversion Canal in his St. Amant area district, which has private roads and now road conditions its residents can’t afford to fix. Most of the homeowners in the area didn’t buy from the original developer but from other homeowners, he said.
Fournier said that under the proposal, final plats for new subdivisions would have to say whether they are in an infrastructure district. He said it would be hard to have the districts applied retroactively to existing neighborhoods because the law requires approval from 100 percent of the landowners.
Fournier added that a future subdivision with privately maintained roads would have to be built to parish standards.