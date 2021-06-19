Hundreds of people braved the sweltering summer heat to celebrate Juneteenth at Gus Young Park Saturday afternoon after missing the previous year's festivities because of the pandemic.
Juneteenth celebrates when slaves learned they had been freed in the Emancipation Proclamation as Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. The federal government and the state of Louisiana both acknowledged Juneteenth as a holiday this year.
Groups of families and friends basked in the sun on the curb or in lawn chairs throughout the park. Others found shady spots beneath trees or tents. Singer-Guitarist Kenny Neal and the Neal Family played nonstop as people ate and wandered from booth to booth, laughing, talking, mingling.
Yolande Bownan, 46, said she had been attending the annual Juneteenth celebration for a long time. After 2020, when no such celebration was possible in the pandemic, she was there to enjoy the festivities.
"It's celebrating when we were free from slavery," she said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome made an appearance, posing in a photo booth between greeting constituents.
The event, hosted by State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, also offered the chance for people to get a free coronavirus vaccination.
"We're doing COVID vaccines," CareSouth CEO Matthew Valliere said. "This is one of the communities with the lowest percentage of vaccinated individuals."
Around 3 p.m. close to 40 people had wandered over to the tent to get the jab. Valliere said his team was sending people into the crowd with information about the free inoculation.
Cajun Cowboys Kitchen served up crawfish, turkey necks, corn and potatoes — "a Louisiana party," Valliere quipped. Everyone who got the vaccine was gifted with free crawfish.
As people striding past wiped sweat from their foreheads and fanned themselves with pamphlets, Valliere seemed undaunted by the heat.
"I'd rather be hot and have a beautiful event than be stuck inside," he said.
Other celebrants included two Southern University law students from out of state. They found a shady place on the sidewalk under an awning to eat their crawfish and enjoy the music.
"We were looking for something to do for Juneteenth, and looking for something that was safe fun where we could eat and have a good time, and really get a Baton Rouge feel," Yuri Hayslet, one of the students, said.
"I came out today to shop Black-owned businesses," Destiny Wells, 24, said. "I'm from Texas, so that's where Juneteenth originated, and I'm used to celebrating every year."
Michael Augustus, 57, ate his food on the bleachers near the basketball court as he watched people pass. Born and raised in the area, he said he had a difficult year after contracting the coronavirus. The neighborhood had grown and changed in the decades he has lived there, but on Saturday, he said he was happy to watch the joy around him.
"It's nice to see this here."