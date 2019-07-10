A potential tropical cyclone stirring in the Gulf of Mexico and already dumping rain in New Orleans is expected to drop 6 to 10 inches of rain on the Baton Rouge area over the next four days, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center earlier on Wednesday announced a forecast track for the newly developed storm that has it making landfall in Lake Charles on Saturday evening as a Category 1 hurricane.

A storm surge watch has been issued from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City. A tropical storm watch has been issued from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City.

Now known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two, the still forming storm has forecasters at the National Weather Service, local government officials and homeowners watching closely for its ultimate strength and path.

But Michael Hill, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Slidell, said the office is holding tight to the 6- to 10-inch projection for now until the office is better able to see rainfall trends in the storm.

He said the New Orleans area and much of the rest of southeast Louisiana are expected to see the same rainfall range.

In Ascension Parish, officials have manned pump stations that drain the east bank of the parish but have the system on standby awaiting the call to start.

The parish government typically pumps down waterways in St. Amant, Gonzales and other lower reaches of eastern Ascension in advance of major storms to boost rainfall storage capacity.

In Sorrento, the pumps drain a large, man-made reservoir that collects rainfall from the town and push that water into a nearby bayou.

Parish officials were expected to meet Wednesday afternoon on storm preparations.