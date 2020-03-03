Rotolo’s Craft & Crust, 411 Ben Hur Road, has released a new vegan menu, featuring a partnership with Beyond Meat.
The restaurant, traditionally known for its handcrafted pizzas, has added plant based vegan options to its menu and will be hosting area vegans to try these items free from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 17.
The new menu features a variety of vegan options to sample and share, including:
- Spaghetti and Meatballs Spaghetti, a plant based meatballs, house made red gravy dish.
- Tre Meatballs, which are plant-based meatballs, house made red gravy.
- And you can create your own pizza or calzone made with vegan cheese and beyond meat.
This new menu is currently available at Rotolo's Craft & Crust. The restaurant's chefs make dough from scratch, fresh daily at each location, and they also take the time to craft their own sauces and hand cut fresh veggies.
For more information, visit Rotolos.com.