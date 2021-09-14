Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas impacting Louisiana, officials in the capital region are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in the Baton Rouge metro area in anticipation of 6 to 8 inches of rainfall through Friday.
Below is a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags. To view sand locations near you click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway
BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac St.
BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S. Flannery Road
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss St.
