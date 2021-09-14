BR.wildsandbags.082821 0006 bf.jpg

Kenny Martin tosses sandbags into the back of his truck as people grab sandbags from the storage container at the Prairieville Fire Department located on LA-73 in Ascension Parish Friday August 27, 2021, in Prairieville, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas impacting Louisiana, officials in the capital region are putting out sandbags for the public to prepare.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch in the Baton Rouge metro area in anticipation of 6 to 8 inches of rainfall through Friday.

Click here for the latest storm forecasts and information.

Below is a running list of the parishes and locations for sandbags. Residents should bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags. To view sand locations near you click here.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac St.

BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S. Flannery Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane

BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss St.

Don't miss a storm update this hurricane season. Sign up for breaking newsletters here. Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page here.

Hurricane Ida Text Message Updates for Baton Rouge: Sign up for free

Standard message and data rates apply. 

View comments